3rd Circ. Affirms Doc's $2.8M Stalking Verdict Not Covered

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday upheld a New Jersey federal court's ruling that a neurology center operator and an insurer don't need to cover a doctor for a $2.8 million verdict over his stalking of a brain injury patient after their inappropriate sexual relationship ended. The three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment for Select Medical Holdings Corp. and Columbia Casualty Co., saying Jonathan Fellus' argument that he should get coverage goes against "both governing law and common sense." "Under the policy's plain language, Columbia and Select would be obligated to indemnify Fellus only if his sexual relationship fell within the scope...

