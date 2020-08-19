4 Firms Vie To Lead Endo Investor Suit Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Pomerantz LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Bragar Eagel & Squire PC have launched competing bids to steer a proposed class action against Endo International PLC in New Jersey federal court over claims the drugmaker misled investors about its role in the opioid crisis. Glancy Prongay and Pomerantz each brought a motion and Levi & Korsinsky and Bragar Eagel filed a joint request all on Tuesday, seeking the appointment of their respective clients as lead plaintiff and the firms as lead counsel in the suit alleging shareholders lost money when stock prices fell as the scope...

