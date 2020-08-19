Prime Healthcare Faces Suit Over 401(k) Plan's Fees, Lineup

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A former Prime Healthcare employee has hit the hospital system with a proposed class action in California federal court, alleging the company allowed its workers to invest their retirement savings in an expensive, poorly performing target-date fund that was too risky. In her complaint Tuesday, Maria D. Ornelas accused Prime Healthcare Services Inc. of violating its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing its 401(k) plan to pay excessive record-keeping fees and retain unwise investment options. Though the company "belatedly acted" to cap the fees paid to its record-keeper, Transamerica Retirement Solutions LLC, at $50 per participant,...

