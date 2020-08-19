$2.9B Enbridge Pipeline Hit With New Challenges In Minnesota

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Tribal and environmental groups pressed the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Tuesday to undo state regulators' approval of an Enbridge Energy Partners LP pipeline, arguing in two separate appeals that the project secured permits despite posing serious risks to the state's water supply. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and White Earth Band of Ojibwe and environmental groups Honor the Earth and the Sierra Club filed a petition for writ of certiorari, arguing the project was wrongly approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. The Sierra Club said in a statement the approval came in spite of environmental risks and...

