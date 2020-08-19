CMA Says StubHub Made Requested Changes To UK Site

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator announced Wednesday that StubHub has adequately addressed concerns about its U.K. website not complying with commitments it made following an earlier consumer law investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority said StubHub has "clean[ed] up its site" after the regulator called on the company this year to remedy issues that could lead to problems for consumers — including failing to let them know some tickets wouldn't get them into events. Based on evidence and monitoring, the regulator concluded the website now made the event-access issue clear to consumers. StubHub also removed inaccurate information on ticket availability and is...

