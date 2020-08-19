Scrap Metal Recycler Hit With Finger Scan Privacy Suit In Ill.

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A scrap metal recycler has been accused in a proposed class action of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by requiring employees to scan their fingerprints to clock in and clock out without first getting written permission to store the data. One current and one past employee of Illinois-based United Scrap Metal Inc. filed the complaint Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. The suit accuses the company of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, a state law that requires employers to get informed consent from workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information like fingerprints. Juan Carlos Santos worked for United...

