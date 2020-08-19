Howard Stern Alum 'Stuttering John' Sues Sirius Over Replays

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- "Stuttering John" Melendez, who gained prominence as a comedian and performer on "The Howard Stern Show," sued Sirius XM Radio Inc. on Wednesday in New York federal court, alleging the satellite broadcaster is replaying clips from the show's archive that feature Melendez without his permission. Melendez said there are some 13,000 hours of "The Howard Stern Show" owned by Sirius that feature his "Stuttering John" character, whose comedic essence rests largely on a speech impediment Melendez has lived with since childhood. However, the writer and performer alleges that he never gave Sirius permission to run those old clips again, and that...

