Justices Tell Facebook To Defend Patent Victory At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Facebook will have to defend against a patent-holding company's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over the Federal Circuit's "mistaken new standard," which let the social media giant recover costs when a patent lawsuit against it was dismissed as moot. The high court on Tuesday posted on the court docket that Facebook has until Sept. 17 to respond to a petition for a writ of certiorari filed in May by B.E. Technology, in which it urged the justices to take up its appeal of Facebook's win last year at the Federal Circuit. The appeals court in October affirmed a lower court decision...

