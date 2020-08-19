Coping With Chinese Telecom Ban's Unclear Requirements

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 13, Part B of Section 889(a)(1) of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019, took effect. It is anticipated that complying with the new rules will cost government contractors billions of dollars in the first year alone — with limited guidance available and the rule still in interim form. While Part B does not directly bar companies from using certain Chinese telecommunications equipment or services, it accomplishes that goal by prohibiting federal prime contractors from continuing to do so while bidding on or entering into government contracts, or extending current contracts or accepting new orders under certain...

