Dow Dropped From Suit Linking Pesticides To Man's Cancer

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The family of a late groundskeeper reached a confidential settlement with Dow AgroSciences LLC and dropped the company from a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday, not long after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court revived the suit alleging his fatal cancer was linked to pesticides manufactured by several companies. The estate of Pittsburgh-area golf course groundskeeper Thomas J. Walsh said it had reached a settlement with Dow and wanted to dismiss it from the suit claiming his exposure to various pesticides and fungicides had given him a form of leukemia. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi signed the order dismissing Dow,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS