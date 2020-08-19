Calif. Driver Rips Uber Eats' 'Premature' Bid To Ax Wage Spat

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An Uber Eats driver has told a California federal judge that the company can't hide behind its arbitration agreement to dodge claims that it's misclassifying drivers and couriers as independent contractors to short them on wages and benefits, and its dismissal bid is premature anyway. Plaintiff Kent Hassell asked U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton on Tuesday to reject Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss and strike the class allegations in his wage-and-hour suit, saying his claims are backed up by clear facts and details. Hassell, who is seeking to represent a class of California drivers or couriers for the ride-hailing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS