SpaceX Tells FCC That Amazon's Satellite Plan Is Too Rigid

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- SpaceX has come out swinging against an Amazon proposal that would make it harder for certain low-Earth orbit satellites to upgrade their tech without losing access to spectrum, a change that the Elon Musk-headed company says would mostly only benefit Amazon. Space Exploration Holdings, better known as SpaceX, made its case against the plan in a comment to the Federal Communications Commission on Monday, warning against the "false choice presented by Amazon between innovation and access to spectrum." "Under Amazon's proposal, SpaceX would be forced to choose between safety and faster deployment on one hand and losing access to spectrum on...

