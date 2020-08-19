Justices To Hear GOP Challenge To ACA After Nov. Elections

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will hear arguments in a lawsuit brought by Republican state attorneys general who are looking to sink the entire Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10, putting off the hot-button political clash until a week after the presidential election. The timing and length of oral arguments have been a concern for Democrats of the U.S. House of Representatives who are backing California, the main party defending the ACA from the Texas-led Republican challenge that seeks to scrap the entire law. House Democrats asked the justices in July to extend arguments beyond the normal hour...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS