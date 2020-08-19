Ill. Privacy Law Doesn't Flout State Constitution, Judge Says

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday rejected several arguments that a fingerprint database manager lobbed in its bid to escape a former indoor trampoline park worker's scanning privacy suit, including the company's claim that the law governing biometrics violate the state's constitution. U.S. District Judge Mark Beatty said Pathfinder Software LLC was "a bit hyperbolic" to argue the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act's exemption for "nearly the entire financial industry" made it special legislation that flouted the state constitution. BIPA's exemption for financial institutions applies only to those that are already subject to the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, which imposes its own requirements...

