Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miss., Ala. Gyms Not Covered For COVID Losses, Insurer Says

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Markel Insurance Co. has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class action brought by a group of gyms in Mississippi and Alabama seeking COVID-19 loss coverage, arguing Wednesday there had been no physical alteration of the gyms' properties and that the policy's virus exclusion bars coverage.

Markel said the gyms failed to show their properties were damaged, contaminated or physically altered, but only alleged that their losses were due to government closure orders issued "as a result of" and "caused by" COVID-19. Yet the policy's virus exclusion applies "wherever the virus is in the chain of causation leading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!