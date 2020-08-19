Miss., Ala. Gyms Not Covered For COVID Losses, Insurer Says

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Markel Insurance Co. has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class action brought by a group of gyms in Mississippi and Alabama seeking COVID-19 loss coverage, arguing Wednesday there had been no physical alteration of the gyms' properties and that the policy's virus exclusion bars coverage. Markel said the gyms failed to show their properties were damaged, contaminated or physically altered, but only alleged that their losses were due to government closure orders issued "as a result of" and "caused by" COVID-19. Yet the policy's virus exclusion applies "wherever the virus is in the chain of causation leading...

