Army Corps Must Face Most ND Claims Over DAPL Protests

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge has largely rejected the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' bid to escape the state's suit alleging the agency failed to control protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying the agency opened itself up to the claims by letting protesters onto Corps-managed land without going through its permitting process. The Corps asked the court in September to toss the state's suit seeking $38 million to cover the state's costs to contain protests by thousands of Native American tribal members, environmentalists and others who sought to halt construction of the Energy Transfer Partners LLP project from August 2016...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS