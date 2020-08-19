Calif. Court Denies Appeal In Starbucks Hot Tea Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has sunk a suit alleging Starbucks Corp. is responsible for second-degree burns a customer suffered when her hot tea spilled, saying her allegations the cup was defective are too remote from the series of events that led to the spill. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling against Tina Shih, who had alleged that when she bought tea at a Starbucks, the store did not put a cardboard sleeve on her cup and instead used two cups for the drink. According to her suit, due to the lack...

