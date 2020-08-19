Costco Beats Stock Suit Over Internal Control Woes Again

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge said Wednesday he would not give investors another crack at alleging executives at Costco misled them about the state of the retail giant's internal financial reporting controls. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly said the investors behind the putative class action have had four chances to demonstrate that Costco CEO Craig W. Jelinek and Chief Financial Officer Richard A. Galanti knew in June 2018 of material weaknesses with the company's information technology department that affected its financial reporting but concealed them from investors until later that October. In its latest amended complaint, the proposed class has only...

