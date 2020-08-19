Philly Atty Fights Sanctions Bid In 'Gears Of War' Fee Row

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia attorney said Wednesday that a litigation funder is prematurely seeking to sanction him over a purportedly frivolous bid for legal fees for that attorney's unsuccessful work for an ex-NFL player who said his voice and likeness were used without permission in the "Gears of War" video game. Bruce Chasan, a solo practitioner who operates the Philadelphia-based Law Offices of Bruce J. Chasan LLC, argued in a brief that Pravati Capital LLC had accused him of pursuing a patently frivolous fee claim despite the fact that a judge hadn't yet ruled on a pending motion to dismiss his case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS