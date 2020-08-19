Trump Ends Shipping Tax Exemption For Hong Kong

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Wednesday it was canceling three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong in response to China's crackdown on autonomy in the region, including ending a tax exemption for Hong Kong shipping income. The termination of the reciprocal tax agreement means international shipping companies that are headquartered in Hong Kong, or that use a subsidiary based there, face a U.S. gross income tax when they deliver products to the U.S. — a potentially significant economic hit to the region's seaport, one of the busiest in the world. The administration also said it notified Hong Kong it would suspend or terminate agreements to...

