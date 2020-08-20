Argentinian Atty Loses Suit Over Uber's Buenos Aires Debut

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An Argentine lawyer's lawsuit accusing Uber of making him the patsy for the troubles with the company's Buenos Aires launch four years ago broke down in a California federal court Wednesday. In a final dismissal with prejudice of a twice-amended complaint, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said attorney Michael R. Rattagan "has demonstrated, through multiple iterations of his allegations, many of which exemplify shifting and often inconsistent and contradictory allegations and theories, that his claims suffer from deficiencies that cannot be cured by further amendment." Judge Chen said Rattagan, now a partner at Dentons, had pegged the time of his alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS