Judge Wants Liebowitz Banned From Northern District Of NY

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge is pushing for Richard Liebowitz's removal from the roll of attorneys who can practice in the Northern District after sanctioning the prolific litigator for inflating figures for both himself and his client in a copyright lawsuit over a photo of pork. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn levied a $1,000 sanction on Liebowitz for making "unjustifiably high" requests for damages and attorney fees in a case he filed last year, despite multiple warnings from other courts against making similar bids. Citing a New York judge who recently called for a "bright...

