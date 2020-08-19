Airbnb Pushes Forward With Confidential IPO Plans

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Home-rental giant Airbnb said Wednesday it confidentially filed plans for a proposed initial public offering, capping off months of speculation about its go-public plans. California-based Airbnb Inc. said it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is expected to take place after the agency completes its review, but any offering remains "subject to market and other conditions," the announcement said. The brief statement did not disclose any financial information or the potential size of the offering. Reports of an Airbnb IPO have been circulating for some time, although the coronavirus pandemic and the...

