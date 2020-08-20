NY Dentists Oppose JPML Transfer of Delta Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A group of New York dentists has challenged a U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transfer of their proposed class action against insurance provider Delta Dental from a federal court in New York to one in Illinois, arguing the Illinois court lacks jurisdiction over their claims that the insurer anti-competitively divided the national market between its regional plans. Justin Ben Zvi, Alina Lukashevsky and Adam Merriam pushed back in a Thursday filing against the transferring of their lawsuit against Delta Dental of New York Inc., which claims that Delta Dental Plan Association's allocation scheme in regional plans left dentists with no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS