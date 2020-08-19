Reps. Want Longer Extension On 2.5 GHz Tribal Licenses

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic congressional leaders urged the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday to grant another extension for Native American tribes to apply for licenses in the 2.5 gigahertz band, saying more time is needed beyond an initial 30-day extension. The FCC in July gave tribes an extra 30 days, but in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, U.S. House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle, D-Pa., called for an extension of another 150 days. The government is licensing the 2.5 GHz airwaves in order to increase internet connectivity on vast swaths of...

