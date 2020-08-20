Prudential Blasts Investors' 'Misguided' Fraud Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action alleging Prudential Financial Inc. fraudulently hid mortality trends and understated its life insurance reserves should be tossed, the insurance company told a New Jersey federal judge Wednesday, calling the suit a "misguided attempt" to claim securities fraud. Investors, led by City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System, allege Prudential hid that ongoing negative mortality trends were impacting its legacy Hartford life insurance policies, while overstating financial results, understating reserves and showing optimism about growth prospects. That inflated the stock's price and when the insurance company's true financial state came to light, two stock price drops followed,...

