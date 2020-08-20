Teladoc Brass Must Face Derivative Suit, Shareholders Say

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Two investors in telemedicine giant Teladoc on Wednesday alleged that the company's brass exhibited a "years-long pattern of defending, excusing, and ignoring" misconduct by a member of its ranks, and so it would have been pointless to bring their grievances to the company's board before filing their derivative suit in Manhattan federal court. In an Aug. 19 brief opposing the company's dismissal bid, plaintiffs Chantelle Kreutter and Misty Pickett told U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods and U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara C. Moses the shareholders shouldn't have been expected to submit a demand to the board before filing their suit because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS