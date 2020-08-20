Peru Can't Get Jurisdiction Up 1st In Mine Claim

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has rejected Peru's bid to split jurisdiction from the merits in Renco Group Inc.'s arbitration over environmental contamination at a Peruvian mining complex, saying the jurisdictional objections are too entwined with the merits. Peru sought to bifurcate the proceedings before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in January, saying that doing so would "promote efficiency and fairness," according to court records. The country said it is prepared to argue that U.S. billionaire Ira Rennert's company is pursuing claims under agreements it is not party to. These are "serious and substantial" objections that qualify for preliminary consideration under U.N. Commission...

