Age Bias Ruling May Lower Bar For Other 'Sex-Plus' Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit — which hears appeals from federal district courts in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — just became the first federal appellate court to explicitly rule that employees can bring so-called sex-plus-age claims against employers under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Relying heavily on this year's landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which clarified that Title VII prohibits sexual orientation-based discrimination in employment, in Frappied v. Affinity Gaming Black Hawk LLC, the Tenth Circuit last month concluded that older female employees may bring claims...

