UnitedHealth Beats NY Plastic Surgeon's ERISA, Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out a plastic surgeon's lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc., saying he didn't adequately back up his claims that the insurer's method of reimbursing out-of-network providers flouted ERISA and federal antitrust law. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled Wednesday that the suit filed by Dr. Michael E. Jones of Lexington Plastic Surgeons relied too heavily on "vague and non-committal invocations of antitrust buzzwords" and "threadbare insinuations" of wrongdoing and too little on concrete information, leaving his Employee Retirement Income Security Act and antitrust claims unsubstantiated. The suit failed to identify which section of Jones' patients'...

