Feds Tease Future of Tribal Road Upkeep Program

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Highway Administration roadmapped in a notice published in the Federal Register on Friday the possible future of a federal program to train and advise tribal communities and personnel on technical skills related to road construction and maintenance. The notice, which summarizes the training delivery models considered and employed by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Tribal Technical Assistance Program during a two-year pilot window, lays out two paths by which the TTAP could train future transportation professionals and provide technical support to tribal transportation projects despite the program's limited resources. The two models advanced by the FHWA were far from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS