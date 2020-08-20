Facebook Says It Never Promised To Refund Fake Ad Clicks

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. urged a California federal judge in a phone hearing Thursday to throw out a proposed class action alleging it broke its contract with advertisers by charging them for bogus clicks, arguing that the advertiser waived its claims and Facebook never promised to retroactively refund advertisers for fake clicks. Facebook's counsel, Ashley Margaret Simonsen of Covington & Burling LLP, told U.S. District Judge William Alsup that Facebook's contract with advertisers explicitly says that Facebook is not responsible for click fraud or technical issues experienced by advertisers, and it only says Facebook will not charge advertisers for clicks that Facebook determines...

