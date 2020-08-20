Cubs, MLB Face Another Head Injury Suit Over Fly Balls

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Yet another baseball fan has sued the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after purportedly being struck in the head by a ball, this time claiming he suffered severe neurological injuries after the incident at an August 2018 game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Joseph Siegman was hit by a foul ball at a game on Aug. 29, 2018, between the Cubs and the New York Mets, according to his complaint filed in Illinois state court on Tuesday. But the whole thing could have been avoided with adequate spectator netting at the stadium, Siegman says. And the risk of getting hurt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS