Alcoa Says Court Must Decide Venue For Fight With AB InBev

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Alcoa Corp. told a New York federal judge on Thursday that he must decide whether the aluminum giant's patent dispute over a type of Anheuser-Busch InBev bottle belongs in arbitration, saying the current iteration of Alcoa never signed an underlying arbitration pact. Jones Day partner Andy Stanton told U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel during oral arguments that the arbitration clause at issue, signed by Anheuser-Busch InBev and Alcoa Inc., is a narrow one and that the dispute with the brewer may not even fall under the scope of the agreement, which carves out certain claims relating to...

