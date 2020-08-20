Panama Fends Off $20M Bridgestone Claim In TM Fight

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Panama has prevailed in a $20 million arbitration brought by U.S. subsidiaries of Bridgestone after the country's top court ordered the Japanese tiremaker to pay $5.4 million following an unsuccessful challenge to a competitor's trademark, Panama's attorneys said Thursday. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal dismissed the claim Aug. 14, concluding that the Supreme Court of the Republic of Panama had been justified when it ordered Bridgestone to pay the $5.4 million in damages after the tiremakers' challenge mounted against a trademark for "Riverstone" truck and car tires came up short. Bridgestone claimed in the arbitration that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS