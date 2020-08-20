Broadcasters Again Ask Justices To Review Ownership Rules

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Broadcasters has again urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a dispute over the Federal Communications Commission's media ownership rules, arguing that the Third Circuit has retained jurisdiction over the case for too long. In a reply brief on Wednesday, the broadcasting trade group argued that the high court must shake loose the dispute, which centers on relaxing certain station ownership controls, from the grip of the three-judge panel that has chosen to continue overseeing various iterations of the case. In doing so, the NAB argues that the Third Circuit panel has repeatedly placed the wrong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS