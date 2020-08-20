3rd Circ. Upholds Liberty's Win In Pharmacy's Painkiller Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a mail-order pharmacy's putative class action accusing Liberty Mutual of refusing to cover topical pain-relief creams as an alternative to more abuse-prone opioid pills, agreeing with a lower court that the dispute belongs before the Pennsylvania Bureau of Workers' Compensation. A three-judge panel of the appeals court said U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe correctly ruled last September that plaintiff Excel Pharmacy Services LLC cannot seek a blanket judicial declaration that Liberty and some of its affiliates violated Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation Act and Unfair Insurance Practices Act. Judge Rufe had agreed with...

