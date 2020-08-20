Trump, Green Groups Clash Over Overhaul Of Key Enviro Rule

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is trying to throw cold water on environmentalists' request to halt an overhaul of a cornerstone environmental review law from taking effect while the groups countered that the changes will cause immediate harm and its request should be quickly considered. The government, defending the White House Council on Environmental Quality's move to streamline the National Environmental Policy Act, told the court Wednesday the rule changes should take effect in mid-September as scheduled. That response came a day after Defenders of Wildlife and several environmental groups asked to speed up briefing and halt the NEPA changes before they go...

