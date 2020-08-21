2nd Circ. Rejects Immediate Stay In Trump Tax Subpoena Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Friday that it will consider President Donald Trump's request to pause a decision allowing a Manhattan grand jury to subpoena his tax records pending an appeal, but the court denied his request for an immediate stay. President Donald Trump's claims of absolute immunity while he is in office have been rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP) The Second Circuit denied Trump's request for an immediate administrative stay of a district court's dismissal on Thursday of his challenge to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP. But the federal appeals...

