P&G Buyer Says Tide PurClean Isn't As Pure As Label Implies

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Procter & Gamble Co. advertises its Tide PurClean laundry detergent as being entirely plant-based, but one of the cleaning aid ingredients is derived from petroleum, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in New York federal court. P&G's PurClean laundry detergent is identified prominently as "plant based," with the brand name overlaid on the photo of a leaf on the front label, and a description that it contains "0% dyes, phosphates and chlorine brighteners," according to the complaint filed by Linda Cole. P&G Emphasizes Tide PurClean's plant-based ingredients but doesn't mention one of the ingredients is derived from petroleum, a...

