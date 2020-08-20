Founders Of Celebrity Texting App Say They Were Bilked $30M

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The CEO of celebrity texting app Community tricked the company's founders out of their shares for cheap and cut out the Ashton Kutcher-backed company's original investor, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. Charles Buffin and Max Levine said that they were wrongly convinced to sell most of their shares for about $22,000 apiece just before Community.com Inc. raised money in a celebrity-backed funding round valuing the company at $180 million. Buffin and Levine called CEO Matthew Peltier's alleged behavior "egregious," fraudulent and a violation of securities laws. "Through this lawsuit, plaintiffs seek what they are owed," the...

