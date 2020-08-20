Uber's Ex-Security Chief Charged With Covering Up 2016 Hack

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Uber's ex-head of security and a former cybercrime prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice was charged Thursday with trying to cover up from federal investigators a cyberattack that exposed the data of 57 million riders and drivers. An Uber executive tried to hide a breach that exposed the data of millions of riders and drivers, prosecutors say. In photo, a sign marks a pickup point for the ride-hailing service at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Joe Sullivan, 52, was charged in California federal court with obstructing justice and concealing a felony for allegedly misleading the Federal Trade Commission about the 2016 incident, which...

