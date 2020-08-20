6th Circ. Axes 'Death Penalty' Sanction In Worker Injury Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday vacated a trial court's "death penalty" sanction that ended a suit accusing Caterpillar Inc. of negligently designing a heavy-duty vehicle's frame that caused a worker to suffer injuries, saying the plaintiff's and his lawyer's actions did not justify the harsh sanction of dismissal. A three-judge Sixth Circuit panel reversed the dismissal of a suit brought by Bruce James that accused Caterpillar of breaching a duty of care when it designed and manufactured a wheel loader that lacked adequate support around the frame and windshield. This, the suit said, left James with suffer second- and third-degree burns...

