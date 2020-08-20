Michael Cohen's Tiff With Trump Over Legal Fees Can Proceed

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Thursday allowed a lawsuit by Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, over legal fees to proceed, finding that while claims for fees stemming from criminal cases are out of bounds, Michael Cohen can still pursue his case against the Trump Organization over payments for other matters. At an afternoon hearing conducted over videoconference, New York Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen, no relation to Michael Cohen, ruled that the former attorney and alleged "fixer" for the president cannot pursue claims for legal fees stemming from two criminal cases against him, but can...

