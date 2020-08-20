DOJ Aims To Bolster Antitrust Enforcement With New Teams

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is creating a new office dedicated to enforcement and a task force focused on nonmerger civil conduct, and is realigning responsibilities among its six civil sections, the agency announced on Thursday. The newly formed Office of Decree Enforcement and Compliance will primarily focus on enforcing judgments and consent decrees in civil matters and advise the Antitrust Division's criminal sections when parties want credit at the charging stage for their corporate compliance programs. It will also be the division's contact for any tipsters who have information regarding potential violations of final judgments. "The Office of...

