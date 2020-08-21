NY Judge Greenlights $1.5B Park Flood Protection Project

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- New York City can implement a nearly $1.5 billion flood control plan that requires a park on Manhattan's Lower East Side to undergo extensive renovations, a New York judge has ruled, saying the project doesn't require approval from the state Legislature because it benefits the park. In a ruling from the bench on Thursday, New York Supreme Court Judge Melissa Ann Crane dismissed a petition filed by more than a dozen community groups, including East River Park Action, and nearly 90 individual plaintiffs who had been pursuing an injunction to block the city from starting work on the flood control project....

