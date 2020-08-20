7th Circ. Trims $420M Trade Secrets Verdict Against Tata

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday ruled that units of Indian superconglomerate Tata Group shouldn't have to pay $280 million in punitive damages for ripping off Epic Systems Corp.'s health care software, finding that the award was "constitutionally excessive" and should be reduced. At the same time, the three-judge panel said it agreed with a Wisconsin federal court's decision upholding a separate $140 million jury verdict, according to its lengthy order. Epic had accused Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata America International Corp. of stealing documents and other confidential information tied to the software it builds for health care companies to manage...

