US Bank Will Pay $6.5M To Settle Loan Officers' Wage Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank NA will fork over $6.5 million to end a class action filed by mortgage loan officers who alleged the bank shorted them on meal breaks, minimum wage, overtime and commissions, according to a court filing. U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino granted final approval on Thursday to the settlement agreement, which offers an average payout of $4,800 to as high as about $15,000 to mortgage loan originators from California who worked for U.S. Bank from 2014 to 2020. "Accordingly, the court hereby approves the settlement as set forth in the settlement agreement and expressly finds that the settlement is,...

