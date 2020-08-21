US Must Pay Exxon $20.3M For Its Share Of Wartime Pollution

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is on the hook for $20.3 million spent by Exxon Mobil Corp. to clean up pollution discharged during the mad rush to produce aviation fuel and rubber during World War II and the Korean War, a Texas federal judge has ruled following a bench trial. U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal said Thursday that the government exerted "substantial control" over Exxon's Baytown and Baton Rouge refineries and nearby chemical facilities during those wars. Therefore, she ruled, it must help out with the costs of environmental remediation under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, also known as...

