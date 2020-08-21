Citibank Files 3rd Suit Over $900M 'Mistake' Payment

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Citibank has filed another lawsuit over a $900 million "mistake" payment that was sent to investment companies, this time seeking to get back about $108 million transferred to nine separate Delaware-organized investment management companies. The complaint lodged on Thursday is the third filed by Citibank over the payment sent out on Aug. 11 in connection with loans owed by Revlon. The new complaint uses nearly identical language from the previous lawsuits to describe its accusations against new defendants Bardin Hill Loan Management LLC, Investcorp Credit Management US LLC and seven other companies. According to the latest complaint, the companies are refusing...

